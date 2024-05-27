Culture War | Communist Revolution Now in America | Julie Behling | Beneath Sheep’s Clothing | Sounding the Alarm | How Can We Stop it?

Moms on a Mission welcomes Julie Behling to sound the alarm on the extreme and pronounced rise of communism in America today. We discuss portions of Julie’s book, Beneath Sheep’s Clothing, as she explains what communism is, how it was so successfully implemented in Russia, and then what the horrific outcomes were. Julie exposes how these same tactics have been used in America for over the past 100 years and implores us to stand up and push back before it’s too late. Please grab and read Julie’s powerful book and sign up to watch her movie when it comes out in July. Just go to: https://beneathsheepsclothing.movie/. Also, continue to learn more about this Communist revolution and how we can push back in America by following Julie on

