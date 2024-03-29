Luciferians use HATE and FORCE; GOD uses LOVE and ATTRACTION: Supreme dichotomy writ large MVI_9249

Our world is currently, and historically, under the sway of people who are in the thrall of fear, hatred, and the use of force, to achieve their goals. As immensely challenging as it is today, for those of us who aspire to, and strive for, the Godly approach to living, this iniquitous era will eventually be a blip in world history, a testament to at least two things: the stupidity of Lucifer and his devotees, and the majesty and forbearance of God, and his followers. God has perfect OVERCONTROL.

