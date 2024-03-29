Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Luciferians use HATE and FORCE; GOD uses LOVE and ATTRACTION: Supreme dichotomy writ large MVI_9249
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
253 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published Yesterday

Our world is currently, and historically, under the sway of people who are in the thrall of fear, hatred, and the use of force, to achieve their goals. As immensely challenging as it is today, for those of us who aspire to, and strive for, the Godly approach to living, this iniquitous era will eventually be a blip in world history, a testament to at least two things: the stupidity of Lucifer and his devotees, and the majesty and forbearance of God, and his followers. God has perfect OVERCONTROL.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligionluciferianismcrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast suppertranscendencebetrayaliniquityblissforbearanceeternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencylaying ones life down for ones friendsovercontrol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket