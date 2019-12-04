The International Space Station Is Fake

In this video clip, Eric Dubay and friends expose the fact that the International Space Station, just like everything else brought to us by NASA, is a Freemasonic hoax, a complete fabrication done with special effects, models, pools, zero G planes, and various camera tricks. The following video exposes key points of evidence for the hoax and breaks down exactly how the illusion is created and maintained.



It’s no surprise to anyone who’s researched Flat Earth proofs, that there are legions of trolls and shills who scour the internet to defecate on comment sections with all manner of twisted tactics, in order to prevent gullible individuals from sifting the truth from the lies about what the Earth actually is.



For this reason, those who aren’t gullible, will normally avoid comments and continue researching.



It’s also important to be aware that there are many supposed Flat Earth sites and channels that exist to flood the internet with some actual proofs mixed with lies, as well as sites dedicated to re-enforcing the globe myth. Again, only the gullible will fall for these shills. The most notorious of these sites is The Flat Earth Society.



Almost everyone who knows the Earth is flat and not a globe, tried to prove that the Earth wasn’t flat and realized that there actually isn’t any proof the the Earth is a globe.



So….avoid the sewage in comment sections and keep researching……..