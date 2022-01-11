Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Have You Signed Your Life Away? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 07.07.15)

The show's title is: Have You Signed Your life Away??

Have you placed your life as collateral against the debts of the insurance company, obligated yourself to live by the insurance company’s rules? If you Have a health insurance policy , you have signed ownership of your body over to the health insurance company. Dr Daniels reveals the shocking fact that you may have unwittingly placed yourself in bondage. Tune in. Think Happens.

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