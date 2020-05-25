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VIRAL FRAUD (The mini documentary)
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55 views • May 25, 2020
***PLEASE SHARE***
Source videos:
Understanding the times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LW0jW0omxw
Dr Erickson interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93QGMEERgMk
Bill Gates Briefing to CIA 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pPqQ0Btmu8&t=11s
Tucker_ Big Tech censors dissent over coronavirus lockdowns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPrbGU0Wyh4&t=430s
A RUSSIAN GENERAL SPEAKS ABOUT HUMAN PARASITES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K87shezdSP4&t=525s
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Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
Source videos:
Understanding the times
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LW0jW0omxw
Dr Erickson interview
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=93QGMEERgMk
Bill Gates Briefing to CIA 2005
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pPqQ0Btmu8&t=11s
Tucker_ Big Tech censors dissent over coronavirus lockdowns
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPrbGU0Wyh4&t=430s
A RUSSIAN GENERAL SPEAKS ABOUT HUMAN PARASITES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K87shezdSP4&t=525s
Please feel free to join me on my other platforms:
Elles Place (Brighteon)
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ellesophia
Bitchute...Elles_Place
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3OoMZfqkzIFc/
MEWE....Elle Rosetti
https://mewe.com/profile/5c9af6c6912af220b456a616
Elle's Place Gab.ai
https://gab.ai/Elle_Gothica
Drop.space (Elles_Place)
https://drop.space/@Elles_Place
Minds
https://www.minds.com/elles_place/
IDW
https://idw.community/member/Elles_Place
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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