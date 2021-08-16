Should We Blame Biden For Afghan War Loss?

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The race is on to blame Biden for the dramatic fall of Saigon...er...Kabul over the weekend. Politicos who've been most responsible for the 20 year disaster continuing are now pointing fingers elsewhere. The truth is there is plenty of blame to go around...but will we finally learn the lessons? Also today, new threats according to Homeland Security...you'll never guess what they are?