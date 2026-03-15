What's Really Driving the Iran War – Video #296

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The Iran War, into which we are now 15 days, may well be called WW3 in hindsight. It is not a war fought for the usual reasons, such as theft of resources. This is war driven by religious madness, by eschatological lunacy, where those pushing end times beliefs and messianic prophecy are driving the actions of both the US and Israel.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/holy-war-religious-fervor-tapped-all-sides-ww3-video-290/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-iran-war-the-purim-war-video-294/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rIgZD-tk3s
https://x.com/clashreport/status/2032178904148885672
https://x.com/dispute_it_news/status/2029638197014085940/photo/4
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.