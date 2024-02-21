Treniss Evans Rails Against Congressmen For Lack of Action To Defend J6ers

The persecution of J6s is one of the greatest injustices we’ve ever had to witness…





While former President Trump has had to face endless lawfare - he at least has the means to do it.





Many J6ers' lives have been destroyed trying to defend themselves or remain behind bars with no due process.





We check in with Treniss Evans from condemned USA Today for an update… and later we’ll hear how to keep ourselves in the best health to stay in the fight.









LINKS:

https://condemnedusa.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/G3MZB

https://rebelk.it/KL

https://rebelk.it/KLReset