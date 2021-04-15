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Biden's troop announcement 'the right decision' but done 'basically the worst possible way'
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30 views • April 15, 2021
Sky News host James Morrow says US President Joe Biden's announced plan to pull all military forces out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021 was the "right decision" but done in "basically the worst possible way".
"Telegraphing the date that you're going to wind up leaving is bad," Mr Morrow told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
The move, recently announced by President Biden, pushes back the May 1 deadline agreed upon by the Trump administration in 2020, for the removal of the military forces.
"Making that date September 11th, the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and saying we're going to pull out then, well that's a message, I think, that's going to be read in the Middle East, among America's foes and among terrorist elements as basically an indication that they won," Mr Morrow said.
"Telegraphing the date that you're going to wind up leaving is bad," Mr Morrow told Sky News host Peta Credlin.
The move, recently announced by President Biden, pushes back the May 1 deadline agreed upon by the Trump administration in 2020, for the removal of the military forces.
"Making that date September 11th, the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and saying we're going to pull out then, well that's a message, I think, that's going to be read in the Middle East, among America's foes and among terrorist elements as basically an indication that they won," Mr Morrow said.
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