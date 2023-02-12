Will You Pay Attention To What God Is Showing You To Prevent Us Gaining The World

If you are carnal minded and love this world, you will not see. The children of God must be led by God's Spirit. God needs to find His lost Sheep and those grafted in as Abraham's seed through Christ. Will you pay attention or follow the world for the love of money and end up being marked as corrupted flesh just as everyone in the days of Noah? Time is up for the devil and humanity.





Notices:

-My email contact is [email protected]

-If you would like to join a mailing list for video calls with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vtve4GwEe9ow/

-If you would like to keep in regular contact with me https://www.bitchute.com/video/m4J2FGIbR0Wo/

-My Zoom: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09

-My Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/drChjoYDkPDh

-My facebook messenger: https://www.facebook.com/JudyDaniel137777/

-My contact Number for Whatsapp, viber or telegram is

1 784 4921844