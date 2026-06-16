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From Jeff Berwick:
Hats off to the Albanians. They are handling their business. Whatever story the satanic pedovores are trying to sell about swimming and hiking and luxury resorts on Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump's Epstein Island II, the people of Albania are not having it. Albania is not for sale. Albania belongs to the Albanian people. And we decide what we want to do here. RESPECT!
Source @Dollar Vigilante
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