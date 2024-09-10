Port Huron City Council "Frat House" - Cliff Schrader and Ken Harris

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former Port Huron City Council members, Cliff Schrader and Ken Harris join Eileen in the studio to talk about how the City of Port Huron appears to be operating like a "frat house" and why City Manager James Freed is to blame.

They discuss how this once beautiful booming city has turned into nothing but marijuana shops, bars and social districts.





