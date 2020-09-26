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Evil Is Powerless If The Good Are Unafraid "A Time For Choosing"
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American Patriots God Country
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Evil Is Powerless If The Good Are Unafraid "A Time For Choosing" Lessons From Ronald Reagan In Uncertain Times By Jim Caviezel

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

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freedomevilfox newsamerican patriots for god and countrygoodronald reagana time for choosingjim caviezelevil is powerless if the good are unafraidlessons from ronald reagan in uncertain times
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