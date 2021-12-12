© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are We Being Soul-Farmed? Loosh, The Universal Trading Goods
Follow
3
Share
Report
626 views • December 12, 2021
Video source: "Astral Club" Feb 8, 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6WCaCuyI8fE
He discusses the “Loosh” creation myth revealed by Robert Monroe in his book, “Far Journeys”. This myth posits that a higher dimensional entity created life on “Garden Earth” in order to harvest a radiated energy source emitted by third dimensional life forms called loosh. Bob Monroe was one of the most experienced Astral projectors on the planet and a highly intelligent being to boot. He wouldn't be easily fooled by any entity or entities. In life there are many truths. Some are uplifting while others are less so. Just because a truth doesn't make one happy and stroke your human ego doesn't make it a lie. Keep in mind that the first of the 5 Stages of Grief is Denial. As well remember that the human race has faced many challenges in the past and has always survived and overcome them, one by one.
Astral Club Website
https://www.astralplaneclub.com
Donate to the Channel on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/astralclub
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
He discusses the “Loosh” creation myth revealed by Robert Monroe in his book, “Far Journeys”. This myth posits that a higher dimensional entity created life on “Garden Earth” in order to harvest a radiated energy source emitted by third dimensional life forms called loosh. Bob Monroe was one of the most experienced Astral projectors on the planet and a highly intelligent being to boot. He wouldn't be easily fooled by any entity or entities. In life there are many truths. Some are uplifting while others are less so. Just because a truth doesn't make one happy and stroke your human ego doesn't make it a lie. Keep in mind that the first of the 5 Stages of Grief is Denial. As well remember that the human race has faced many challenges in the past and has always survived and overcome them, one by one.
Astral Club Website
https://www.astralplaneclub.com
Donate to the Channel on Patreon.
https://www.patreon.com/astralclub
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
WATCH a remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
"Jesus the Usurper" - https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.