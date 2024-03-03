Self Assembling Nano-Bots / Hydrogel. Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea. Crimes Against Humanity - The Entire Planet is Infected
Posted September 4th, 2023
Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea
This video shows the evolution of information of nanotechnology and synthetic biology found initially in the C19 vials, then in human blood, the self-assembly of hydrogel filaments and the key findings of research done with Clifford Carnicom. This video provides actionable evidence of crimes against humanity.
EVIDENCECE OF CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY – ENTIRE PLANET INFECTED – BLOOD MICROSCOPY BY DR. ANA MIHALCEA
Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD - https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd
