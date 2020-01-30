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Corona Virus, Christianity, and Tribulation
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67 views • January 30, 2020
Run or stand? Stay or leave? Reflect the love and confidence of Christ?
Or turn your tail and run. What does it mean to be human and experience tribulation? How should we react? Protect only ourselves or our own, or
be a light in the darkness risking it all? Where will you stand when your trial comes. Are we really what we say we are?
Or turn your tail and run. What does it mean to be human and experience tribulation? How should we react? Protect only ourselves or our own, or
be a light in the darkness risking it all? Where will you stand when your trial comes. Are we really what we say we are?
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