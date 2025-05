How Do You Get Past Your Addictions and Fears? Anger-Addictions-Fears-Grief, Why We Keep Cycle Between Addictions and Fears, Grief the Healing Emotion, Thoughts vs Emotions, How to Release Emotions

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/-hAtgGGBtrc

20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1





Cut:

2h16m34s - 2h25m23s





Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************

















“HOW DO YOU GET PAST YOUR ADDICTIONS AND YOUR FEARS? THE ANSWER IS YOU DON’T GET PAST THEM. THE ONLY WAY TO GET INTO ANYTHING IS TO ACTUALLY DIVE INTO THEM.”

@ 2h17m05s





“OUR ANGER IS CAUSED BY OUR ADDICTIONS NOT BEING MET.”

@ 2h17m30s





“THOUGHTS ARE ONLY ON TOP OF OTHER THOUGHTS. IN OTHER WORDS, YOU CANNOT RELEASE AN EMOTION BY THINKING A THOUGHT BECAUSE IT’S ONLY ON TOP OF ANOTHER THOUGHT. THE ACTUAL THING THAT’S ON THE TOP OF ANOTHER EMOTION IS AN EMOTION. SO THE ONLY WAY I CAN RELEASE THIS EMOTION WHATEVER THIS EMOTION IS, IS BY FIRSTLY BEING PREPARED TO RELEASE THIS EMOTION, TO ACTUALLY FEEL AND GO THROUGH THE EMOTION. I CAN’T DO IT BY THINKING A THOUGHT. I CAN ONLY FEEL THE EMOTION.”

@ 2h24m32s