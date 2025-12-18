UK authorities blocked access of Deaths amid Covid Vaccinations Skyrocketed - Sonia Elijah

‘They had to hide it’: Deaths amid Covid vaccinations skyrocketed—journalist

Investigative journalist Sonia Elijah recounts how UK authorities blocked access to anonymised excess death data linked to Covid vaccination. She argues the decision followed findings of much higher death rates among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated.

💬 “It's undeniable at this stage that there is such evidence for these deaths caused by these COVID shots, which are highly toxic and completely experimental,” she says.

Damning data revealing higher deaths in the vaccine groups as compared to the unvaccinated people was swept under the rug, Elijah notes.

💬 “It's a systematic campaign of suppression… of concealing the data. This is a coordinated campaign.”