SHOW ME THE WAY / EX.33:13

There are moments in life when the road ahead feels unclear… Times when our heart quietly whispers for guidance. In those moments, God already knows the way. This video is an invitation to seek Him with all your heart — and ask Him to reveal the path designed just for you. May this music fill your spirit with joy, peace, and freedom… And draw you closer to the One who leads us out of darkness into His marvelous light.

#FOOL4CHRIST #Messiah #ChristianMusic #Redemption #GospelMusic

MY ARTIST NAME:

FOOL4CHRIST





My music & videos are available worldwide on all major digital platforms.













WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE MUSIC & VIDEOS









https://fool4christ.com





https://www.reverbnation.com/fool4christ





https://www.n1m.com/fool4christ





https://soundcloud.com/fool4christ





https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA





https://x.com/fool4christusa





https://www.instagram.com/fool4christusa





https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA





https://www.tiktok.com/@fool4christ777









https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com/lightwaves





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lightwavesusa





https://rumble.com/user/LIGHTWAVESUSA





https://x.com/LITDUSA





https://vimeo.com/lightwaves





https://www.facebook.com/lightinthedarkministries













WHERE VIDEOS WERE CREATED / PREPARED FOR VIEWING









http://www.godsongsusa.com





[email protected]













OUR MINISTRY WEBSITE (WORLDWIDE)









https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com









MY PUBLISHED BOOKS









THE CHRISTIAN FAITH — https://books2read.com/u/ml6npY





OUT OF THE DARKNESS — https://books2read.com/u/4E758z





PEARLS OF WISDOM — https://books2read.com/u/b5Y9Bw









CONTACT INFO









Michael D'Aigle





[email protected]





[email protected]





[email protected]





1 810 268 9923