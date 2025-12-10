BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SHOW ME THE WAY / EX.33:13
LIGHTWAVESUSA
LIGHTWAVESUSA
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 1 day ago

There are moments in life when the road ahead feels unclear… Times when our heart quietly whispers for guidance. In those moments, God already knows the way. This video is an invitation to seek Him with all your heart — and ask Him to reveal the path designed just for you. May this music fill your spirit with joy, peace, and freedom… And draw you closer to the One who leads us out of darkness into His marvelous light. 

#FOOL4CHRIST #Messiah #ChristianMusic #Redemption #GospelMusic

MY ARTIST NAME:

FOOL4CHRIST


My music & videos are available worldwide on all major digital platforms.




WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE MUSIC & VIDEOS



https://fool4christ.com


https://www.reverbnation.com/fool4christ


https://www.n1m.com/fool4christ


https://soundcloud.com/fool4christ


https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA


https://x.com/fool4christusa


https://www.instagram.com/fool4christusa


https://www.facebook.com/FOOL4CHRISTUSA


https://www.tiktok.com/@fool4christ777



https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com/lightwaves


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lightwavesusa


https://rumble.com/user/LIGHTWAVESUSA


https://x.com/LITDUSA


https://vimeo.com/lightwaves


https://www.facebook.com/lightinthedarkministries




WHERE VIDEOS WERE CREATED / PREPARED FOR VIEWING



http://www.godsongsusa.com


[email protected]




OUR MINISTRY WEBSITE (WORLDWIDE)



https://www.lightinthedarkministries.com



MY PUBLISHED BOOKS



THE CHRISTIAN FAITH — https://books2read.com/u/ml6npY


OUT OF THE DARKNESS — https://books2read.com/u/4E758z


PEARLS OF WISDOM — https://books2read.com/u/b5Y9Bw



CONTACT INFO



Michael D'Aigle


[email protected]


[email protected]


[email protected]


1 810 268 9923

Keywords
countrymusicchristianmusicgodsongsusalightwavesfool4christmichaeldaigleshowmethewaychristiancountry
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy