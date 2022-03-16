COVID-19: British Columbia's capital braces for anti-vaccine, anti-mandate protest convoy

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British Columbia is already dropping mask mandates, with plans to lift most other COVID restrictions on April 8. But organizers of the planned gathering at the B.C. Legislature tell Global News they will be in it for the long haul.
Lauren Pullen explains why those organizers insist on going through with the protest.