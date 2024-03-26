Create New Account
Did you know JFK was about to force AIPAC to register as a foreign agent in 1963?
And then, that November, right as it was about to happen he magically got pew pewd


and to this day AIPAC openly brags about how it buys our politicians on behalf of Israel because that’s “good for democracy”


https://twitter.com/Cancelcloco/status/1770858835831365655


