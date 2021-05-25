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https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/miac-167-will-common-sense-outweigh-indoctrination
David DuByne creator of the ADAPT 2030 channel on YouTube discusses societal changes as our Earth shifts to a cooler climate as the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum intensifies, a 400-year cycle in our Sun which will affect crop production, the economy and everyone on our planet. This is a timeline for what you can expect from now to 2023.
•Valentina Zharkova calls for a “super grand solar minimum” or a “super grand minima”
•Peru’s banana crop losses due to cold
•Arctic sea ice behaving strangely
•Why is there so much chaos in the news media?
•Seasons out of flow, jet streams are mixing
•Argentina, Australian and Canadian wheat declines and increasing prices
•Vegetables, Fruits and Grains all decreasing yields globally
•Interwoven cycles of time, overlapping cycles of intensity
•South Africa crop losses are political to disguise and cover the planets first major crop losses
•Revamping modern agriculture for indoor farming
•Massive changes in diet on our door steps
•Georgia Guide Stones, 500 million people left after the Grand Solar Minimum
•Highest cosmic ray density readings ever recorded on Earth in December 2018
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