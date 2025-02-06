ALARM CLOCK For SHEEPLE Next Stop End Of The Line

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Compilation that most who are not very awake may shit their pants after watching all this- This comp will cover more than most will be able to understand, especially those who are shot-up- WETIKO has you if you took the jab- Wetiko is the 666Beast System Of 5G AI Cloud Mass-Consciousness Hive Mind Control, and this comp explains it quite well, if I do say so myself-