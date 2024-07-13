Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - Fractured

Le Forestier (U.B.I. B.A.D.) - E02







The second video, continues the story of Hamato Yoshi, the soul of whom would inspire or embody (depending on which version of TMNT we follow) Splinter. Yoshi becomes ever more talented in the martial arts, as he further evolves a love interest, only to see her killed by a former best friend. Shredder now enters the scene for the first time. Shredder represents evil and corruption.



With that, we begin to identify the ultimate source of corruption in the present society, the fiat money printing of the central bank. This is resented in a simple to follow animation.



As for the B.A.D. personal section, I just took the time to show off some creds I developed after mentioning the Seigneurial (circle the cabins). This is not so much a series about me personally, but more of a preps showcase, with a bank to land, escape the big cities before it is too late. However, I thought it important to show off a bit, because much of the series is about survival, from a health and fitness perspective. Also, most of the trouble we face, in the series, involves the unhealthy nature of the food and other systems, and how sickness is bringing us into a societal collapse, like through the emergence of antibiotic resistant bacterial collapse of the hospitals. For these reasons I felt it alright to mention the creds I built up, so that the opinions I give may be reasonable to take the time to listen to.



Soundtrack

1 AllttA (20syl & Mr. J. Medeiros) - Under The Water

2 Elton John - Someone saved My Life Tonight



