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Andy's Thoughts - Video 12
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In this video, we will hear about the origins of the plandemic. We will hear Dr. Simone Gold talk about the statistics of c-19 and she talks about the efficacy of wearing masks. We'll see Dr. Judy Mikovits explain how immune systems are supposed to work, and how they work after you have taken the vax. James Corbett gives us incite into the deception covering the plandemic and the stated second round pandemic.
We have a couple of videos that will make you go hmmm. What is really in that mask. What the heck is in that Covid test that they stick up your nose? We will finish up with Dr. Ryan Cole as he talks about Vitamin D and Zinc and what they do you your body.
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. Educate yourself, don't blindly follow authority. Become informed and share your knowledge with others. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Dr. Gold: Awaken
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/awaken
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic -confirmation of genocide
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide
James Corbett from www.corbettreport.com joins us talk about the incredible level of deception we are witnessing from all of our institutions.
https://rumble.com/vg3fpj-epic-deception-being-exposed.html
Epic Deception Being Exposed
COVID-19 MRNA BIOWEAPON, IVERMECTIN, & THE IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D - DR. RYAN COLE
https://rumble.com/vfhysl-covid-19-mrna-bioweapon-ivermectin-and-the-importance-of-vitamin-d-dr.-ryan.html
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
We have a couple of videos that will make you go hmmm. What is really in that mask. What the heck is in that Covid test that they stick up your nose? We will finish up with Dr. Ryan Cole as he talks about Vitamin D and Zinc and what they do you your body.
People it is time to throw off the blinders, the face diapers, and tune in to what is going on all around us. Educate yourself, don't blindly follow authority. Become informed and share your knowledge with others. We will win, because God has already won but we have to wake up and see through the BS that we are being fed daily the the Deep State media.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Dr. Gold: Awaken
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/videos/awaken
Analysis of test sticks from surface testing in the Slovak Republic -confirmation of genocide
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide
James Corbett from www.corbettreport.com joins us talk about the incredible level of deception we are witnessing from all of our institutions.
https://rumble.com/vg3fpj-epic-deception-being-exposed.html
Epic Deception Being Exposed
COVID-19 MRNA BIOWEAPON, IVERMECTIN, & THE IMPORTANCE OF VITAMIN D - DR. RYAN COLE
https://rumble.com/vfhysl-covid-19-mrna-bioweapon-ivermectin-and-the-importance-of-vitamin-d-dr.-ryan.html
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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