Liza Rey: Little Drummer Boy (from the album Noël Nouveau) - Interesting Take on the Classic
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday |

The Little Drummer Boy is one of the most-loved Christmas carols around, often bringing a tear to the eye. Liza Rey and Brett Raymond combine on this fun, whimsical retelling of the classic carol of sacrifice and giving our all. The Harp gives the piece an overall feeling that heavenly orchestras are performing, while the backing instruments provide interesting textures and nuance.

Keywords
christmasmusicfunholidayinstrumentalharpjazznew-agesmooth jazz

