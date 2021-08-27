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Posse Comitatus Explained
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40 views • August 27, 2021
Posse Comitatus Explained: Posse Comitatus Act
The power or force of the country. The entire population of a country above the age of fifteen, which a sheriff may summon to his assistance in certain cases; as to aid him in keeping the peace, in pursuing and arresting felons, ete. 1 B1. Comm.343.
Black's Law Dictionary: First Edition 1891
Originally published: June 18, 1878
Public law: 45-263
U.S.C. sections created: 18 U.S.C. § 1385
Other short titles: Knott Amendment; Posse Comitatus Act of 1878
Statutes at Large: 20 Stat. 145 aka 20 Stat. 152
Enacted by: the 45th United States Congress
The power or force of the country. The entire population of a country above the age of fifteen, which a sheriff may summon to his assistance in certain cases; as to aid him in keeping the peace, in pursuing and arresting felons, ete. 1 B1. Comm.343.
Black's Law Dictionary: First Edition 1891
Originally published: June 18, 1878
Public law: 45-263
U.S.C. sections created: 18 U.S.C. § 1385
Other short titles: Knott Amendment; Posse Comitatus Act of 1878
Statutes at Large: 20 Stat. 145 aka 20 Stat. 152
Enacted by: the 45th United States Congress
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