Coronavirus & The New World Order: Part 3 - In their Own Words: The Great Reset, Build Back Better

The agenda is societal change. The power structure globally is using a propaganda psyop to create chaos as an excuse to build a new order. This media -fueled social engineering is coordinated by powerful unelected elites. They tell us we have no choice. This is the "new normal". We aren't going back to the way things were.



The United Nations is showing its hand as future administrators of this technocratic tyranny. Children are being used as spokespeople for authoritarianism. They say the only way we can have some semblance of a normal life is to submit to forced vaccination and intrusive surveillance. They plan to continue the pandemic restrictions essentially indefinitely or at least until "EVERYONE is safe'.



In the meantime, after destroying world economies with a fake crisis, they plan to use this "opportunity" to build back a socialist, technocratic utopia, at the expense of freedom everywhere. The Biden presidential campaign uses the same "build back better" rhetoric as the U.N. The three steps of Freemasonry on Biden's campaign logo hint that Solomon's Temple will be part of this rebuilding and all of America is being initiated in some kind of masonic ritual of darkness into light. His nomination acceptance speech has elements eerily similar to past pledges of loyalty to Lucifer's New World Order for the Jewish people.