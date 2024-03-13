Excellent Footage of yesterday's PR Stunt on the Border with Belgorod - published by Ramzan Kadyrov - "Akhmat" forces were involved

Footage of yesterday's PR stunt on the border with Belgorod published by Ramzan Kadyrov. (Head of the Chechen Republic) fighting with Russian forces.
"Akhmat" forces were involved in crushing the cocaine fueled Ukrainian plan.
Below is a Remark by an original poster:
It seems that the Russians retreated leaving the Ukrainians to shoot empty houses and simply fired back with artillery and fpv drones as its showing in the footage
