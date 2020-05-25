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Teatepulk. Mahamagatud oht, elektromagnetkiirgus, mis võib saada saatuslikuks. Jutustab Raivo Varik
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3 views • May 25, 2020
Youtubest kustutatud kanali "Terve Elu Telepilt" lehele juba 2017. aastal postitatud salvestuse korduv üleslaadimine elektromagnetkiirguse ohtlikkusest.
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