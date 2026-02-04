BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - February 4 2026 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1489 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
93 views • 1 day ago

February 4, 2026

rt.com


The FBI says it's exhausted all possible leads to prosecute anyone linked with the notorious pedophile Epstein. As the mainstream media tries to flip the script, with politicians following suit, suggesting all eyes should be focused on Russia. Donald Trump says Moscow held up to its promise to stop strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure for a week, while Zelensky says he'll change the stance of his negotiating team ahead of talks in the UAE after Russia renewed its bombing campaign. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya’s former leader - Muammar Gaddafi - is assassinated. In an exclusive interview with RT back in 2011, he made it clear that certain western partners, can never be trusted.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

The Omniverse Deception: Unmasking the globalist playbook

Belle Carter
Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Germany says U.S. remains its closest partner despite tensions

Laura Harris
Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Clintons agree to TESTIFY before Congress over Epstein links after threat of contempt charges

Ramon Tomey
House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

House passes stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

Belle Carter
Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Israeli attacks kill hundreds in Gaza despite ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Laura Harris
EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China&#8217;s supply chain dominance

EU seeks critical minerals partnership with U.S. to break China’s supply chain dominance

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy