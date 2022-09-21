[SHORTS] "WE ARE IN TIMES OF SWIFT JUDGEMENT, BE CAREFUL"

This Youtube short is from a full prophecy called "The End Of The Way Of The Wicked". Shorts have digestible portions that are easy to share and can be used to warn/ edify new people. Link on The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/





This Youtube short is from a full prophecy called "The End Of The Way Of The Wicked". Shorts have digestible portions that are easy to share and can be used to warn/ edify new people. Link on The Master's Voice Prophecy Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/ God is warning that the time for long delays between sin and punishment have disappeared. We are in a world now where evil deeds will be repaid swiftly. There is no need to live in fear, the righteous have absolutely nothing to fear of the Lord. "Do you not know My flock, My love is upon you always?" There is no fear in love; but perfect love casts out fear: because fear has torment. He that fears is not made perfect in love. 1 John 4:18 Be warned of these things, still try with those out there even if they are so hardened. If they won't listen hand them over to God. Take a break when you need to. Life since 2020 has entered a new spiritual season and not for the better, so protect and guard your PEACE. God bless you. 🌺



