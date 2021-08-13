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BREAKING! MASSIVE COVER-UP! 45,000 DEAD, BOOSTER PLAN EXPOSED! - Mirror
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710 views • August 13, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BFjdAJZePxNV/ || Stew Peters with Dr. Jane Ruby
BOOSTER PLAN = A THIRD DOSE AND POSSIBLY A FOURTH DOSE = THE PROPHECY OF FATHER ELPIDOIS TELLING THAT THERE WILL BE 7 VACCINES AND THE LAST (THE 7TH) WILL BE THE MARK OF THE BEAST. SO THE BOOK OF REVELATION, CAP. 13 IS FULFILLING UNDER OUR OWN EYES. THE VACCINES ARE PART OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST, DO NOT TAKE THEM EVEN IF YOUR LIFE WOULD DEPEND ON THAT.
BOOSTER PLAN = A THIRD DOSE AND POSSIBLY A FOURTH DOSE = THE PROPHECY OF FATHER ELPIDOIS TELLING THAT THERE WILL BE 7 VACCINES AND THE LAST (THE 7TH) WILL BE THE MARK OF THE BEAST. SO THE BOOK OF REVELATION, CAP. 13 IS FULFILLING UNDER OUR OWN EYES. THE VACCINES ARE PART OF THE MARK OF THE BEAST, DO NOT TAKE THEM EVEN IF YOUR LIFE WOULD DEPEND ON THAT.
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