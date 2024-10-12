BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Weather - A Weapon Of Mass Destruction?
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
101 followers
1
56 views • 6 months ago

Sleepy Joe insists there is no such thing as weather manipulation by the government, but the records say differently. This video is an excellent presentation that deserves consideration.

If, as of yet, you haven't heard of HAARP (High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program), please watch this video.


Video Source:

Hustle Bitch


Closing theme music

'Conspiracy Theory' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


pc sat21:16

Keywords
haarpweather manipulationhurricanesweather weaponstornadoeshurricanetornadotwistertwisters
