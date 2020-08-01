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America's Frontline Doctors Summit - Session 1
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28 views • August 01, 2020
July 27, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=cKbQbcInHnA&feature=emb_logo
YT TPPatriots : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDFIhJatqK77qLyA0r-yVg
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the American Frontline Doctor's Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear. Join the summit live as we:
- Create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the
American people.
- Educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject
to widespread misinformation.
- Build alliances, as it falls to us physicians to heal our nation.
0:50 - Dr. Richard Urso - What is Covid 19, Let doctors help their patients
12:38 - Dr. Simone Gold - Reads article from Virology. HCQ works.
15:18 - Dr. Robert Hamilton - How it affects children, unions prevent re-opening of schools.
42:10 - Dr.Jeffery Barke - Children do not spread Covid 19. Safe to open schools.
56:25 - Dr. Mark McDonald - Lockdown has increased emotional illness in children.
1:05:41 - Dr. Simone Gold - Summary
1:06:39 - Dr. Teryn Clark - Cognitive health and how to protect our senior adults.
1:19:23 - Dr. Dan Erickson - effects of lockdown.
1:43:41 - Dr. Simone Gold - Vast majority don't know that they have Covid 19 antibodies.
1:52:07 - Dr. Robin Armstrong - How to care for our elderly population
2:02:26 - Dr. Simone Gold - Q&A with Dr. Armstrong. Medical cancel story.
2:18:20 - Dr. Richard Urso - Doctors fear of reprisal for using HCQ.
2:25:05 - Dr. Simone Gold - Introduces next speaker.
2:26:11 - Dr, James Todaro - Censorship in social media.
2:29:27 - Dr. Dan Erickson - Another censorship story.
2:32:02 - Dr. Joseph Ladapo - Health policy response.
2:58:44 - Dr. Scott Jensen - doctors accused of spreading misinformation.
Two comments on YT's video :
Paul Culbertson:
So let me get this straight... Youtube can have a ton of videos on "flat earth", giants, and a ton of other REAL FALSE information, but won't allow LICENSED DOCTORS to share their opinions and research?
WAKE UP... This is not a right or left issue. IT IS MUCH DEEPER. This is literally those in power trying to remove narratives that don't fit the trajectory that the people wielding the power want it to go.
Chris Duane:
"Totalitarianism does not so much promise an age of faith as an age of
schizophrenia. A society becomes totalitarian when its structure
becomes flagrantly artificial: that is, its ruling class has lost its
function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud. Such a
society, no matter how long it persists, can never afford to become
either tolerant or intellectually stable." -- George Orwell
YT TPPatriots : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBDFIhJatqK77qLyA0r-yVg
American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign. We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the American Frontline Doctor's Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear. Join the summit live as we:
- Create the opportunity for frontline doctors to talk directly to the
American people.
- Educate and inform Congresspersons, who have also been subject
to widespread misinformation.
- Build alliances, as it falls to us physicians to heal our nation.
0:50 - Dr. Richard Urso - What is Covid 19, Let doctors help their patients
12:38 - Dr. Simone Gold - Reads article from Virology. HCQ works.
15:18 - Dr. Robert Hamilton - How it affects children, unions prevent re-opening of schools.
42:10 - Dr.Jeffery Barke - Children do not spread Covid 19. Safe to open schools.
56:25 - Dr. Mark McDonald - Lockdown has increased emotional illness in children.
1:05:41 - Dr. Simone Gold - Summary
1:06:39 - Dr. Teryn Clark - Cognitive health and how to protect our senior adults.
1:19:23 - Dr. Dan Erickson - effects of lockdown.
1:43:41 - Dr. Simone Gold - Vast majority don't know that they have Covid 19 antibodies.
1:52:07 - Dr. Robin Armstrong - How to care for our elderly population
2:02:26 - Dr. Simone Gold - Q&A with Dr. Armstrong. Medical cancel story.
2:18:20 - Dr. Richard Urso - Doctors fear of reprisal for using HCQ.
2:25:05 - Dr. Simone Gold - Introduces next speaker.
2:26:11 - Dr, James Todaro - Censorship in social media.
2:29:27 - Dr. Dan Erickson - Another censorship story.
2:32:02 - Dr. Joseph Ladapo - Health policy response.
2:58:44 - Dr. Scott Jensen - doctors accused of spreading misinformation.
Two comments on YT's video :
Paul Culbertson:
So let me get this straight... Youtube can have a ton of videos on "flat earth", giants, and a ton of other REAL FALSE information, but won't allow LICENSED DOCTORS to share their opinions and research?
WAKE UP... This is not a right or left issue. IT IS MUCH DEEPER. This is literally those in power trying to remove narratives that don't fit the trajectory that the people wielding the power want it to go.
Chris Duane:
"Totalitarianism does not so much promise an age of faith as an age of
schizophrenia. A society becomes totalitarian when its structure
becomes flagrantly artificial: that is, its ruling class has lost its
function but succeeds in clinging to power by force or fraud. Such a
society, no matter how long it persists, can never afford to become
either tolerant or intellectually stable." -- George Orwell
Keywords
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