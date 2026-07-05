Must See Controversial Facts with Dr Glidden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Join Dr. Glidden's Membership site here:
https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth
Code: Solstice2 for 50% OFF Annual through July 4th
Use Code: baalbusters for 25% OFF after the 4th.
Make Dr. Glidden Your Doctor
Use Code BB5 here for your 90 Essential Nutrients:
https://www.azurestandard.com/shop/brand/azurewell/2326
The Azure Whole Food Essential Nutrients are 1. Whole Food Multivitamin, 2. Alaskan Cod Liver Oil, 3. Fulvic-Humic Energy Blend, 4. IP6 Supreme. I also recommend adding the Core Copper.
Use code BB5 for your discount.