Footage shows the crushing defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one of the landing strips completely ravaged ahead of the fighting on the Donbass front. In essence, Donbass itself refers to the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. In the video frames shared by the Russian channel on January 7, 2026, about the heavy ambush of Russian troops after the Ukrainian commandos managed to land a group of their infantry in a location, but faced the most serious consequences, destroyed by drones, including the target of fire from soldiers. Then the Ukrainian group tried to change positions, running away on all directions, seeking cover in bunkers and trees. But this did not help them, as Russian drones monitored the group, showing some of the unfortunate infantry being directly shot.

This is how a war works, especially when the Ukrainian commandos recklessly landed their troops without a clear and measured method or tactics. A seriously wounded of Ukrainian soldier radioed for assist, but all he saw were the last moments, a few meters away from his wounded comrade, and then shrapnel from a Russian drone killed both of them. Meanwhile, the another infantry, pinning their hopes in the shelter, were finally destroyed by a tremendous drone attack with mortar shells. Thus, the Ukrainian landing group was successfully dispersed due to the meticulous work of the UAV crews of the Russian Armed Forces. The eyes of the Russian drones continued to watch until the most end, and one of the lucky Ukrainians managed to flee in panic in the opposite direction. And, his fate is still unknown!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!