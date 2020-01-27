How will you Survive the Coronavirus?

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Here's where you can get some of the items I mention in the video:
Halogen Work Light: https://cahlen.org/WorkLight
Vitamin C: https://cahlen.org/VitaminC
Vitamin D: https://cahlen.org/VitaminD
Vitamin A: https://cahlen.org/VitaminA
Vitamin K: https://cahlen.org/VitaminK
Oil of Oregano: https://cahlen.org/OreganoOil
Lugol's Iodine: https://cahlen.org/LugolsIodine
USB Colloidal Silver: https://cahlen.org/USBColloidalSilver
Eye Protectors: https://cahlen.org/EyeProtector
Hazmat Suit: https://cahlen.org/TyvekHazmat
Facemask: https://cahlen.org/P95Respirator
Chlorine Dioxide: https://cahlen.org/ChlorineDioxide
Remember, I'm a wizard not a doctor. Do your own research before taking action.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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