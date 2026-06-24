The Reflection Pool was fenced off yesterday - He can't even win a war against algae

By the way... the pool is being fenced off now. 🤷‍♂️Update...

Because of supposed vandalism BS. -

(because of a bad contractor that was supposed to fix the Reflection Pond.)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/workers-put-fence-around-reflecting-002836193.html

Now back to being blue, but liner cracked, still blaming on vandalism:

https://www.tmz.com/2026/06/24/reflecting-pool-has-blue-water-again/

The Washington DC reflecting pool memes are hilarious. Thumbnail is one.











