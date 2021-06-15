DR. RALPH BARIC (2018) - IMAGINING THE NEXT FLU PANDEMIC – AND PREVENTING IT - AND PROFITING FROM IT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
During his 2018 speech “Imagining the Next Flu Pandemic – and Preventing it!”, Baric presents a slide titled “Global Catastrophe: Opportunities Exist.” The slide outlines what type of stocks and industries surged during the Ebola outbreak, which he uses to extrapolate financial advice on how to “make money in the next pandemic.”
What's interesting is that a December 12, 2019 agreement was signed by Dr. Ralph Baric that he would receive the “mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna”.
https://dlsharefile.com/file/MmMxNWQ4MWMt
You'll see the name Giuseppe Ciaramella on the paper.
https://beamtx.com/team/giuseppe-ciaramella/
Dr. Baric worked on a vaccine for the coronavirus with a spike protein in 2015:
https://patents.justia.com/patent/9884895
Patents by Ralph Baric:
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/ralph-baric
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/OTViNTQ0Njgt