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White Cop Identifies as Black Male, Fired
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20 views • January 24, 2020
Miami didn’t think the satire was funny. The white cop should move to Virginia where he can identify as anything if Democrats pass their bill. He just won’t be able to criticize government officials as they propose to make that a crime. And, “unword” the new tactic of the “cancel culture”
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