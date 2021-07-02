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CDC phone call about AstraZeneca Jab
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164 views • July 02, 2021
CDC has no information on AstraZeneca VACCINE.
Do not take it. None of them.
JESUS IS COMING ANY MOMENT NOW. PLEASE EVERYONE ACCEPT JESUS AS YOUR SAVIOR AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS FOR YOUR SINS AND BELIEVE THAT JESUS DIED ON THE CROSS TO PAY FOR OUR SINS. GOD BLESS EVERYONE.
P.S. I SUCK AT MAKING VIDEOS.😁 BUT HAD TO SHARE THIS.
Do not take it. None of them.
JESUS IS COMING ANY MOMENT NOW. PLEASE EVERYONE ACCEPT JESUS AS YOUR SAVIOR AND ASK FOR FORGIVENESS FOR YOUR SINS AND BELIEVE THAT JESUS DIED ON THE CROSS TO PAY FOR OUR SINS. GOD BLESS EVERYONE.
P.S. I SUCK AT MAKING VIDEOS.😁 BUT HAD TO SHARE THIS.
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