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Unvaxxed American Schoolgirls Bullied and Detained by Police
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241 views • January 20, 2022
A charter school in California is accused of discriminating against unvaccinated students by reportedly threatening them with expulsion and forcing them to study outdoors.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/charter-school-segregates-unvaxxed-students-forces-them-to-study-outdoors/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/charter-school-segregates-unvaxxed-students-forces-them-to-study-outdoors/
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