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911 Chronicles (part one):Truth Rising
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17 views • June 09, 2022
This documentary provides an in-depth look at the plight of 9/11 first responders, many afflicted with serious health problems from the toxicity of Ground Zero. Truth Rising reveals and challenges the astounding arrogance and negligence of the government in regard to the heroic efforts of first responders, police, and fire-fighters. The 9/11 Chronicles: Part One, Truth Rising is the first extensive documentary on the 9/11 truth movement. It serves as an ideal educational tool for those either uninformed about this growing movement or those wanting to know more.
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