Trump called FIFA Boss to remove RED Card suspension for US player. US is a 3rd World Country.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Europe is ‘Third World’ – Trump
World Cup 2026: President Donald Trump reportedly called FIFA's Gianni Infantino to review Folarin Balogun's red card suspension
Trump pardons former Abramoff partner, 9 people convicted of violating vehicle emissions controls
Jack Abramoff
Adam Kidan
-----------
Mirrored - Emil Cosman
-----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!