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Ep. 628 – Michigan Democrats Go To War With Parents, Claiming Kids Belong To The Schools
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80 views • January 24, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in the mitten of the Midwest known as Michigan, where Democrats are openly telling public school parents that they need to shut up and let government schools teach whatever they want.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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