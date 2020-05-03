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World Bigfoot Radio #95 pt 2 ~ Violent Sasquatch Encounters!/ Robin McCray
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99 views • May 03, 2020
World Bigfoot Radio #95 pt 2 ~ Violent Sasquatch Encounters!/ Robin McCray
Our chat with Robin concludes with her recounting of several stories involving perceived...and ACTUAL....violent Bigfoot encounters! THANK YOU to those whose generous donations keeps this show coming to you! YOU CAN HELP TOO! If you enjoy this show, send donations to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Contact DUKE at [email protected]. Cryptid Report Hotline: 1-503-662-2678. T-Shirts, Hoodies and mugs available at https://teespring.com/stores/world-bi... CBD available at my online store, 60 day money-back guarantee DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM World Bigfoot Radio is NOW also on BITCHUTE and LBRY.COM, come subscribe just in case!
Our chat with Robin concludes with her recounting of several stories involving perceived...and ACTUAL....violent Bigfoot encounters! THANK YOU to those whose generous donations keeps this show coming to you! YOU CAN HELP TOO! If you enjoy this show, send donations to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL. Contact DUKE at [email protected]. Cryptid Report Hotline: 1-503-662-2678. T-Shirts, Hoodies and mugs available at https://teespring.com/stores/world-bi... CBD available at my online store, 60 day money-back guarantee DUKESULLIVAN.MYCTFO.COM World Bigfoot Radio is NOW also on BITCHUTE and LBRY.COM, come subscribe just in case!
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