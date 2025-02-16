BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Biblical Asteroids, Meteorites & Trumpets 2025!
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
43 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 2 months ago

China is prepping for a solar flare and an asteroid to hit the earth. Which one? When? Where? China's new Planetary Defense Force isn't designed to fight against Martians or America. It's designed to fight against solar flares that knock out our electric grids and from rogue asteroids and meteors that will hit our earth. All of this sounds like Revelation's 6th Seal plus the first four Trumpets of chapter 8. What should you do to prepare for these upcoming events? Move from Puerto Rico and all western Atlantic locations, including the Atlantic side of Florida by 2029 just to be safe!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationend of daysasteroidsmeteors7 trumpets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy