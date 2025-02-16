Biblical Asteroids, Meteorites & Trumpets 2025!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China is prepping for a solar flare and an asteroid to hit the earth. Which one? When? Where? China's new Planetary Defense Force isn't designed to fight against Martians or America. It's designed to fight against solar flares that knock out our electric grids and from rogue asteroids and meteors that will hit our earth. All of this sounds like Revelation's 6th Seal plus the first four Trumpets of chapter 8. What should you do to prepare for these upcoming events? Move from Puerto Rico and all western Atlantic locations, including the Atlantic side of Florida by 2029 just to be safe!