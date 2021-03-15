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The Ugly Truth About Social Justice | Michael Rectenwald and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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101 views • March 15, 2021
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4003/the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4003-the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux

While political correctness on college campuses is discussed, NYU professor Michael Rectenwald has lived it and faced significant blowback for speaking uncomfortable truths. Professor Michael Rectenwald joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his lawsuit against NYU, the startling opposition he faced from both his colleagues and the NYU administration for being politically incorrect.

Dr. Michael D. Rectenwald is the Professor of Global Liberal Studies at New York University and is the author of several books including “Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age” and “Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature.”

Website: http://www.michaelrectenwald.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/antipcnyuprof
Lawsuit: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-lawsuit

Articles: https://nypost.com/2018/01/13/deplorable-nyu-professor-sues-colleagues-for-defamation/

Book: Academic Writing, Real World Topics: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-academic-writing

Book: Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-global-secularisms

Book: Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald/british-secularism

Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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