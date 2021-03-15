© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ugly Truth About Social Justice | Michael Rectenwald and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • March 15, 2021
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4003/the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4003-the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux
While political correctness on college campuses is discussed, NYU professor Michael Rectenwald has lived it and faced significant blowback for speaking uncomfortable truths. Professor Michael Rectenwald joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his lawsuit against NYU, the startling opposition he faced from both his colleagues and the NYU administration for being politically incorrect.
Dr. Michael D. Rectenwald is the Professor of Global Liberal Studies at New York University and is the author of several books including “Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age” and “Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature.”
Website: http://www.michaelrectenwald.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/antipcnyuprof
Lawsuit: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-lawsuit
Articles: https://nypost.com/2018/01/13/deplorable-nyu-professor-sues-colleagues-for-defamation/
Book: Academic Writing, Real World Topics: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-academic-writing
Book: Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-global-secularisms
Book: Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald/british-secularism
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4003/the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4003-the-ugly-truth-about-social-justice-michael-rectenwald-and-stefan-molyneux
While political correctness on college campuses is discussed, NYU professor Michael Rectenwald has lived it and faced significant blowback for speaking uncomfortable truths. Professor Michael Rectenwald joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss his lawsuit against NYU, the startling opposition he faced from both his colleagues and the NYU administration for being politically incorrect.
Dr. Michael D. Rectenwald is the Professor of Global Liberal Studies at New York University and is the author of several books including “Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age” and “Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature.”
Website: http://www.michaelrectenwald.com
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/antipcnyuprof
Lawsuit: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-lawsuit
Articles: https://nypost.com/2018/01/13/deplorable-nyu-professor-sues-colleagues-for-defamation/
Book: Academic Writing, Real World Topics: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-academic-writing
Book: Global Secularisms in a Post-Secular Age: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald-global-secularisms
Book: Nineteenth-Century British Secularism: Science, Religion and Literature: http://www.fdrurl.com/rectenwald/british-secularism
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.