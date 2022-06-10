Deep State Ramps Up Push to make USMCA a Borderless Western Hemispheric Union.

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URGENT: The Deep State is ramping up its push for expanding the USMCA into a Western Hemispheric Union. Recently, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed that he will visit the White House in July, and will use his meeting with Joe Biden to promote the regional integration of the Americas [North, Central, and South] into a EU-style union. López Obrador stated, “[T]hey created the European Community and then that became the European Union. That’s what we need to do in America.” With Biden in the White House, he has the perfect opportunity to accomplish this subversive goal.